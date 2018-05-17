CMPD: Device detonated at business in west Charlotte overnight

Police are investigating after a device was detonated at a business in west Charlotte early Thursday morning.

The incident happened at the Collision Warehouse building on the 4000 block of Sam Wilson Road off of Wilkinson Boulevard. Officers said the owner of the business reported a small explosion occurred overnight.

Officials said Thursday afternoon that the building was evacuated as the investigation was taking place.

There is no word on what may have exploded or why the device was at the building, and investigators have not released a damage estimate.

At the scene, it appeared the front door of the business and an overhead awning were damaged in the explosion.

Officials have not said if any injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

