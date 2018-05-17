Police: Man robs McDonalds, gets picked up eight hours later

A man who robbed a McDonald's in Salisbury was picked up by police eight hours later, according to the report.

Police say David Herron walked in to the McDonalds on E. Innes Street on Wednesday night at around 11:30. He sat at a table, wrote a note, then left.

Herron came back a few minutes later and handed a note to a worker. Police say the note said "give me money or I'll shoot...wait five minutes before you call the police."

The worker handed over some money and Herron left.

When police arrived they were able to look at surveillance video. According to the report, one of the officers immediately recognized Herron.

Early on Thursday morning Herron was spotted walking near Cemetery and Shaver Streets. He was arrested and placed in the jail.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.