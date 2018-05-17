Lancaster man, 3 children among 5 killed in TX murder-suicide

PONDER, Texas (WBTV) - A man walked into a Texas home Wednesday morning and shot his ex-wife, her three children, and her boyfriend before killing himself, CBS Dallas Fort Worth reports.

The ex-wife, Amanda Simpson, was the only one who survived the shooting.

Seth Richardson from Lancaster, South Carolina, was among the five found dead inside the home, the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office told CBS Dallas Fort Worth.

Simpson said she spoke with her ex-husband, Justin Painter, the day prior to the deadly shooting. Painter reportedly wanted to rekindle their relationship and when Simpson refused, "he didn't like it," she said.

The deadly shooting happened just before 8:30 a.m. at a home in the 600 block of Lonestar Park Lane, CBS DFW reports.

Simpson posted a Facebook Live from her hospital bed as she was recovering in the hospital. "I didn’t know what else to do… this is to reach out to everybody,” she continued through tear-filled eyes and with a bullet still lodged in her shoulder.

Every time I close my eyes, you don’t want to know what I see…” Simson said. “I’ve relived it over and over and every time I close my eyes, I see my babies… I see them dead."

(Warning: Strong Language)

"I have to start funeral arrangements," Simpson said, weeping.

Simpson said the judge who handled her divorce knew Painter was unstable and that he tried to commit suicide a year ago.

"I made it very clear to the judge that he was mentally unstable ...and they didn't listen, so now, I don't have my babies," Simpson said in the video. "They were my everything, my purpose to breathe."

The grieving mom said she doesn't know she's going to move forward.

"You never think you'll lose a child. I always watch the news..." Simpson said. Now her children are making headlines.

Simpson asks people to pray that her kids know she loved them.

