Crash closes portion of John Belk Freeway near uptown Charlotte

A crash has shut down portion of a road in west Charlotte Thursday morning.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, a crash has closed a portion of the John Belk Freeway near Exit 1C at Interstate 77, which is near uptown Charlotte. The crash occurred around 7:30 a.m.

The road is expected to reopen around 9:35 a.m.

There's no word on what caused the crash. It is unclear whether anyone was injured in the crash.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.