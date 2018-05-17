Crash closes portion of John Belk Freeway near uptown Charlotte - | WBTV Charlotte

Crash closes portion of John Belk Freeway near uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A crash has shut down portion of a road in west Charlotte Thursday morning. 

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, a crash has closed a portion of the John Belk Freeway near Exit 1C at Interstate 77, which is near uptown Charlotte. The crash occurred around 7:30 a.m. 

The road is expected to reopen around 9:35 a.m. 

There's no word on what caused the crash. It is unclear whether anyone was injured in the crash.

