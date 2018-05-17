Armed robbery under investigation at west Charlotte convenience store

A convenience store in west Charlotte was robbed Thursday morning.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say they received the armed robbery call around 6:09 a.m. from the Sam's Mart in the 5100 block of Old Dowd Road.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

