Mudslide closes part of US 221 in Ashe County

A mudslide closed a heavily-traveled roadway in Ashe County Thursday morning.

Ashe County Emergency Management says the mudslide closed US 221 south near Laurel Ridge Road. Officials tweeted about the mudslide around 6 a.m.

US 221 south in Ashe County is currently closed near the intersection with Laurel Ridge Road due to a mudslide. — Ashe EM (@Ashe_EM) May 17, 2018

The incident closed both lanes on the roadway. The North Carolina Department of Transportation said a portion of the road had "fallen."

The road is expected to reopen around 5 p.m.

Copyright 20108 WBTV. All rights reserved.