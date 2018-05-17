Mudslide closes part of US 221 in Ashe County - | WBTV Charlotte

Mudslide closes part of US 221 in Ashe County

ASHE COUNTY, NC (WBTV) -

A mudslide closed a heavily-traveled roadway in Ashe County Thursday morning. 

Ashe County Emergency Management says the mudslide closed US 221 south near Laurel Ridge Road. Officials tweeted about the mudslide around 6 a.m.

The incident closed both lanes on the roadway. The North Carolina Department of Transportation said a portion of the road had "fallen."

The road is expected to reopen around 5 p.m. 

