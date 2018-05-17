FIRST ALERT: More rain, humidity expected in Charlotte area

* First Alert Days Roll On

* Tropical Rains Continue

* No Definite End In Sight

Tropical air continues to relentlessly stream into the Carolinas from the south, much more than the typical summertime pattern. The atmosphere is holding so much water right now that any shower that pops up could wring out a lot of rain in a short period of time.

The next two days look a lot like that too. The steady feed of warm and very humid air from the south will continue to feed the shower chances through right through Friday. Temperatures will stay warm and muggy with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s and lows at night in the upper 60s to near 70.

First Alert Doppler Radar already picking up rain - including a few heavier downpours - already this morning & there are certainly more in today's forecast. Flash Flood Watch for the mountains & Foothills, more now on @wbtv_news, tune in for the latest! pic.twitter.com/c2VTMPz4DN — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) May 17, 2018

If you're making weekend plans, just know that the humidity will hang around and the rain chance continues, just not quite as high. We'll drop back to a 50% chance with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Have a great Thursday!

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.