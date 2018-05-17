Driver dead after crashing into tree, fence in northwest Charlotte

A man was found dead in a vehicle after crashing into a tree in northwest Charlotte Wednesday night.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say they were called to a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot in the 3000 block of Rozzelles Ferry Road around 11:51 p.m. Officers arrived to find a 2007 Chevrolet Colorado with an unresponsive man in the driver's seat.

Police believe the driver, identified as 65-year-old David Allen Jackson, hit a tree and then a fence. Medic pronounced Jackson dead on scene.

Police say speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash, and it appears Jackson may have suffered a medical incident. Jackson was not wearing a seat belt when he was found.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call detectives at 704-432-2169.

