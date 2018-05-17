Teachers Return To Class Today

It’s Thursday, 17 May 2018. Good morning to you from the WBTV News morning team! Hope your day is off to a good start. John Carter reporting to you this morning. Our team invites you to join us from 4:30 to 7:00 AM for the area’s best, most accurate, factual and compelling morning newscast.

Teachers here in Charlotte and across the state will return to class today following their historic march in Raleigh. The North Carolina legislature will also return to session today after having to close early due to marchers. Our Micah Smith will be LIVE with the aftermath of the march…and what happens next.

The Charlotte Mecklenburg School board will present its $1.5 billion budget to Mecklenburg County Commissioners today. CMS is asking county leaders for $468 million.

What happens next now that the Carolina Panthers have announced the sale of the team to billionaire David Tepper? Our Caroline Hicks will be LIVE with details.

A race car honoring a York County officer who was killed in the line of duty will be unveiled to family and friends today.

Tech giant Apple is reported close to announcing a major deal that would bring as many as 10-thousand jobs to North Carolina.

We’ll have the latest on the continuing volcanic action on the big island of Hawaii. A code Red has been designated, meaning a major eruption is imminent.

Kristen Miranda will be LIVE in the Alert Center this morning…monitoring multiple news sources to bring you BREAKING NEWS and news just in…locally and from around the world.

It’s another FIRST ALERT DAY today. Meteorologist Al Conklin will have your CERTIFIED MOST ACCURATE forecast…and has more on the wet weather ahead.

Plus…Chris Larson will be keeping a close eye on traffic conditions for you.

All that and more when you join us from 4:30 to 7:00 AM. Hope to see you then!