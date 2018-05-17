Man arrested in 2017 deadly crash in Charlotte

A man was arrested Wednesday for his involvement in a crash that killed a man in Charlotte in October of 2017.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, 34-year-old Rajahn Baskerville, was charged for the crash that resulted in the death of 30-year-old Jason Black on Oct. 30, 2017.

On Tuesday, May 8, detectives obtained warrants for Baskerville for involuntary manslaughter, careless-reckless driving and speeding (78 in 45).

The wreck occurred in the 2700 block of Freedom Drive at Alleghany Street around 9:30 p.m. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado was heading northwest on Freedom Drive from Morehead Street and traveling towards Interstate 85 at a high rate of speed.

Baskerville turned himself into CMPD Wednesday and after further investigation, evidence showed Baskerville was operating the 2013 Chevrolet Silverado that was traveling at a high rate of speed in a careless-reckless manner that caused the collision involving the Suzuki sedan that Black was driving.

In October, police previously identified Baskerville as the passenger of the Silverado and charged 44-year-old Kianna Cockfield with involuntary manslaughter, careless and reckless driving and speeding, as she was previously identified as the driver.

Baskerville was transferred to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

This crash is being investigated by the CMPD's Major Crash Investigation Unit.

Anyone with information concerning this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or detectives at 704-432-2169.

