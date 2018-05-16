Catwalk for a Cause and a major charitable announcement

The 9th annual Catwalk for a Cause took place Wednesday in the Statesville Airport.

NASCAR Driver Martin Truex Jr. and his partner Sherry Pollex always put on a great show for the kids battling cancer giving them a chance to model on the runway.

Or should I say the kids always put on a good show for the adults with so much personality.

Kyle and Samantha Busch take part as well as many other big name drivers.

This was a very special night because Martin and Sherry announced they're making a $1.2 million donation to Novant to fund a SherryStrong integrative clinic downtown and a pediatric trauma/ER unit at Novant Huntersville.

