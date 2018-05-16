Man charged in connection to serious crash that injured four people

A man has been charged in connection to a serious crash that injured four people in April.

On Wednesday afternoon, Kannapolis Police investigators charged Robert Lyons, 43, with driving while impaired, felony serious injury by vehicle and reckless driving.

Bond was set at $10,000.

According to police, Lyons was doing burnouts in a late 60's model Ford Mustang when he lost control and crashed into a tree. The incident happened off Biscayne Drive.

Two of the four people hurt in the crash were children, ages 9 and 11, according to family members.

Lyons is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

