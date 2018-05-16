Knights lose rare early morning game Wednesday

The Charlotte Knights played a rare 10:30 a.m. game Wednesday on the road against Toledo. The outcome was not so good with the Knights losing to the Mud Hens 3-2.

Knights pitcher Jordan Stephens was very good in his Triple-A debut for Charlotte. He allowed two runs in the first inning, but then he settled down over his next five giving up only six hits with five strikeouts.

Even more impressive is he threw 83 pitches and did not allow a walk.

The Knights wrap up the three game series tomorrow once again playing early in the morning at 10:30 a.m.

Charlotte returns to BB&T Ballpark Monday to start an eight game homestand with plenty of special nights planned for the fans including Bark in the Park Monday and Star Wars night Tuesday.

