Crimestoppers: Police looking for purse snatchers

Two young women had their purses violently snatched away while waiting on a ride in uptown.

The attack happened at 12:45 a.m. as the women were sitting at the corner of Caldwell and MLK, waiting on their Uber ride.

A black SUV pulled up to them and stopped. But this wasn’t the Uber. Two men immediately hopped out. They inched closer and closer to the young ladies, then tried to strike up a conversation.

"Initially they're telling them, hey you look pretty, we want to get to know you," said CMPD Detective Brandon Miller.

But the women didn't want to get to know them And without warning, the two men grabbed their purses.

One woman hangs on and is rolled to the sidewalk, letting go of the purse. As she was getting up, the men jumped in the vehicle and sped away.

When the SUV moves, we can see the other woman who'd been thrown down on the street.

"The women, they were thrown around pretty good but sustained minor scratches."

But that's not the end of this crime story.

Detective Miller points to a still frame of surveillance video. "About 30 minutes after the robbery, this is the suspect who got out of the front seat of the black SUV."

The man, who was wearing a white jacket with his hat turned backwards, used one of the credit cards from the stolen purses at a nearby 7-eleven.

It means he's committed credit card fraud. And he tries it again at another convenience store. This time, he's taken off his white jacket and is wearing a black t-shirt with his hat turned forward.

He wants to buy a carton of cigarettes, but the store manager points to a sign that says cash or debit cards only.

That's when things get heated.

"He gets into it with the store clerk, we're thinking it's because the card wasn't working and he was trying to get cash off it."

After some threatening words, we could see the manager grab his gun and stick it in his pocket.

Nothing happened after that, but police are interested in what the crook was wearing on his head.

His hat had a slogan "Stay true to the game."

We're not sure what that represents, but if you know something about this man who police say assaulted those women to steal their purses, call Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600 and earn yourself a reward without leaving your name.

