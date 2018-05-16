Three people arrested in string of crimes in Charlotte

Three people have been charged in connection to a series of crimes in Charlotte.

During the investigation officials say it was revealed that a Honda CR-V that was occupied by Charles Demond Douglass and Kailah Renee Jones was stolen on April 30. Douglass admitted to being the driver of the stolen vehicle and was arrested.

According to a report, Douglass confessed to his involvement in several car break-ins in the Steele Creek area. Douglass was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, 18 counts of breaking/entering into a motor vehicle, 13 counts of misdemeanor larceny, three counts of financial credit card theft, two counts of felony larceny and attempted breaking/entering into a motor vehicle.

Jones was charged with felony fraud, felony conspiracy and possession of stolen property.

Officials say Cordell Robert Peters was also connected to the incident and was charged with two counts of breaking/entering into a motor vehicle, felony conspiracy, two counts of financial credit card theft, signing a card fraudulently, felony fraud and two counts of misdemeanor.

Detectives are reviewing similar cases and additional charges may be filed. Anyone with information to asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

