York County law enforcement honor fallen officers, including Detective Mike Doty

For the last 23 years members of law enforcement in York County have gathered during National Police Week to honor officers who have been killed in the line of duty.

This year was extra sentimental since Detective Mike Doty was killed in the line of duty just a few months ago. He and ten other officers from different agencies across the county were honored at the luncheon, held at First Baptist Church.

“Every year these things are somber, but today was especially touching to see the Doty’s here,” Sgt. Buddy Brown who was injured in the line of duty said.

Some officers recognized were killed in the line of duty more than 100 years ago.

Keynote speaker and chaplain of the Tega Cay Police Department Jim Billings shared some words of encouragement to friends and family of those who lost a loved one. He lost his younger brother, who was killed in the line of duty.

“We serve a God who is in the business of turning bad things into good,” Billings said. “Please be aware that the Lord is still working, it’s been 15 years for me, but joy is back, happiness is back and He is healing my family.”

