Conover man found guilty on multiple sex crimes

A Conover man was found guilty of multiple sex crimes by a Catawba County jury on Tuesday.

Jesse Lee Mize, 67, was sentenced to an active prison term of 50 to 70 years after being found guilty of rape of a child, sex offense with a child and three counts of indecent liberties with children.

The jury deliberated for two hours before returning a verdict ending the five-day trial.

Officials say the sexual abuse began when the two female victims were ages 6 and 8 and the abuse was later disclosed when they were 10 and 12.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.