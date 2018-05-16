Corrections officers suffer broken fingers, bite wounds after inmate attack

Three corrections officers were injured while working at Foothills Correctional Institution in Morganton on Tuesday, WBTV has confirmed.

The attack happened Tuesday afternoon when inmate Charles McDougald assaulted one corrections officer before being restrained by two others.

A total of three officers were injured in the incident. One officer, a unit supervisor, suffered broken fingers. Another officer was bitten by McDougald and a third was struck.

Multiple sources with knowledge of the incident told WBTV the corrections officers were injured while trying to break up a gang fight at the prison.

All three officers sought outside medical attention, a prison system spokesman said.

Separately, an officer was also assaulted on Albemarle Correctional Institution on Tuesday morning.

A prison spokesman confirmed to WBTV that inmate Tremayne Lynch attacked a corrections officer during a search. That officer was also taken to the hospital, multiple sources with knowledge of the matter told WBTV.

DPS said it will pursue criminal charges against both McDougald and Lynch.

The officers injured on the job on Tuesday are among dozens injured while working in prisons in 2018.

