One person injured after shooting in Charlotte

One person was injured following a shooting in Charlotte Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened in the 6200 block of Red Rose Court.

Officers responded to the scene in reference to an assault with a deadly weapon with injury.

Police say they located a person with an apparent gunshot wound.

That person was transported to the hospital by Medic.

The circumstances of this shooting are unknown but officers were on the scene and investigating.

No further information was released.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.