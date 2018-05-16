Wanted man arrested, charged with murder in late-April fatal shooting in Monroe

A man wanted after four people were shot, one fatally, in Union County in late April has been arrested.

Torey Jermaine Brooks, 36, is facing several charges including first-degree murder in the death of 22-year-old David Tyrone Duncan Jr.

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. on April 29 on the 1500 block of Massey Street Extension in Monroe. Officers responded to the incident and found Duncan had been shot and killed.

Around the same time, police say three victims showed up at Carolinas HealthCare System Union with gunshot wounds. All three people were transported to CHS Main for treatment.

All three of those victims are expected to be OK.

Officers say they soon learned those three victims were shot at the Massey Street Extension property as well.

Investigators gathered evidence to draw warrants on Brooks for first-degree murder, three counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

He was arrested Wednesday in Matthews after tips lead law enforcement to his location.

“We are happy to have Mr. Brooks in custody and I want to thank the Matthews Police Department and all of our officers that have worked so diligently to make this arrest,” said Monroe Police Chief Bryan Gilliard.

The exact cause of the incident and the circumstances surrounding it are currently under investigation.

Anyone with information in reference to the shooting is asked to call Monroe Police at 704-282-4700 or Union County Crime Stoppers at 704-283-5600.

