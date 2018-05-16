One person seriously injured in shooting in south Charlotte - | WBTV Charlotte

One person seriously injured in shooting in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

One person was injured in a shooting in south Charlotte Wednesday afternoon.

Officials responded to the 100 block of Kingsford Drive around 2 p.m. According to Medic, one person was transported to Carolinas Medical Center for serious injuries. The victim's name was not released.

This is an ongoing investigation and no further information was provided.

