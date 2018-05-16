4 NC lottery winners hit 6 figures this week. One wants to buy a dream car - from 1979

A North Carolina woman who went to the store for a slushy came out with enough money to build a house, thanks to a $5 lottery ticket.

It happened to Lorie Sykes of Goldsboro, who won $250,000, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery. Her new dream house will be at least four bedrooms, she said in a statement.

Sykes is one of four people who were announced as winners on Tuesday, with each one claiming between $176,000 and $400,000.

They include a retiree, a truck driver and a special needs care worker. Sykes bought her ticket at a gas station, while driving to Virginia, said lottery officials.

“I actually just stopped to get a Coke-flavored slushy, but decided to get some lottery tickets as well." Sykes said in a statement released by the lottery. “I looked at the ticket and thought: ‘That can’t be right.’...I just can’t believe it.”

Her take home cash after taxes and withholding was $176,254, said lottery officials. She won with a 20X The Cash scratch-off ticket, officials said.

The other three big winners were identified Tuesday are:

Carlos Chavez of Newton is a first-time lottery player who won $400,000, officials said. He bought the $5 ticket May 2, but didn’t check it for days, say lottery officials. "I just kept it in my wallet," he said in a statement.

Retired postal worker Ralph Dizozza of Mooresville won $177,127, which he says made him start "bawling," according to a press release. “My dream is to own a black 1979 Trans Am,” Dizozza said in the statement. “I’ve wanted one ever since I saw ‘Smokey and the Bandit.’”

Truck driver Juan Rivera of Concord won $277,777, which he will use for starting a family-run agency that staffs cleaning services, reported lottery officials. “I scratched it and had to park the car for a minute,” Rivera said in a statement. “You can’t believe it. You just can’t believe it. You have to look at the ticket, look at it a couple of times.”