Charlotte teacher rally draws large, enthusiastic crowd

It may not have been the biggest teacher rally in North Carolina on Wednesday, but the rally held in Charlotte attracted a large and enthusiastic crowd.

The rally was held at First Ward Park. Cars and light rail cars full of teachers from Charlotte-Mecklenburg and school systems in surrounding counties gathered in the park to hold up signs, listen to speakers make the case for better funding and increased pay.

"I've seen students do without because of the lack of funding and it's important to me to know that the students have what they need," said a retired teacher from Union County.

"I'm a teacher at Walter G. Byers and we do a lot for children. We are not only teachers but also nurses, parents, we give them what some of the parents don't give and I think we need to be rewarded for it," said Karen Surles.

Like their counterparts in Raleigh, the overwhelming majority of those attending this rally were dressed in red.

An estimated 1,200 people attended the rally that was held from approximately 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

