$1,000 reward being offered for information in Lincoln County killing

The public's help is being requested in solving a homicide that happened in Lincoln County earlier this month.

Officials were called to a shooting in the 200 block of New Bold Street in Lincolnton the night of May 4.

Officials say they arrived to find 25-year-old Johnny Ray Izard Jr. "mortally shot," He later died at the hospital.

The family said Izard was a father of two young girls.

Lincolnton-Lincoln County Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lincolnton Police Department at 704-736-8900 or Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.

