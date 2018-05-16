$1,000 reward being offered for information in Lincoln County killing

$1,000 reward being offered for information in Lincoln County ki - | WBTV Charlotte

LINCOLN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) -

The public's help is being requested in solving a homicide that happened in Lincoln County earlier this month. 

Officials were called to a shooting in the 200 block of New Bold Street in Lincolnton the night of May 4.

Officials say they arrived to find 25-year-old Johnny Ray Izard Jr. "mortally shot," He later died at the hospital. 

The family said Izard was a father of two young girls.

Lincolnton-Lincoln County Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lincolnton Police Department at 704-736-8900 or Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.

