Call about men knocking on window leads to arrest

One man was charged and a stolen gun was recovered after police responded to call from a resident who was afraid when she saw men knocking on her kitchen window.

The incident happened on Tuesday night just after 10:00 pm.

According to police, a resident at a home on Statesville Boulevard in Salisbury called 911 to report that four men in a silver Nissan had been knocking on her window.

When police arrived a few minutes later they spotted the car and stopped it in the 600 block of Statesville Boulevard.

Officers found a Glock 19 handgun that they say was stolen from Concord, as well as a small amount of marijuana.

Joseph Jehoshapat Guidry, 19, of Goodnight Road in Salisbury, was charged with possession of stolen goods, carrying a concealed weapons, and drug possession.

Guidry was jailed under a bond of $2500.

