Silver Alert canceled for 77-year-old man in Kannapolis

A Silver Alert issued for a missing North Carolina man has been canceled.

Norris Lee Torrence, 77, was reported missing from Fort Worth Avenue in Kannapolis. Officials thought Torrence may have been traveling toward the Mt. Ulla area in a gray 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe.

Torrence is believed to suffer from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, and there was some concern for his wellbeing.

Officials canceled the Silver Alert Thursday morning.

