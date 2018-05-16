Union Co. teachers join thousands of NC educators marching to Capitol

Union County teachers are joining the nearly 15,000 North Carolina educators who will march to the General Assembly at the state’s Capitol Wednesday morning in protest.

Over a hundred Union County teachers met in the parking lot of Regal Cinemas in Ballantyne Wednesday morning to take part in the March for Students and Rally for Respect being held in Raleigh.

Classroom to Capitol: #BREAKING: Teachers with @UCPS_MonroeNC are on their way to Raleigh to march and speak with lawmakers in the General Assembly. pic.twitter.com/6ssvyo5uMQ — WBTV News (@WBTV_News) May 16, 2018

On Tuesday night, there were still a number of teachers who were on a waiting list to join the group in their journey to Raleigh.

The teachers packed into two charter buses around 6 a.m. to head to the march. The buses were paid for by the Caroline Walker campaign.

Carolina Walker is running for N.C. Senate in District 35.

All the teachers were dressed in red T-shirts that had different messages but encompassed one unifying message: uniting for teacher’s rights.

Many of the educators created posters, expressing their frustrations with wages and underfunding.

The educators will be heading to the General Assembly where the House and the Senate will convene for the first session at noon.

Afterward, the teachers will be able to speak with local lawmakers in their areas to demand change in connection with low wages, healthcare costs, teaching expenditures and the number of children who live in poverty.

The March for Students is expected to be held at 10 a.m. and the Rally for Respect will begin around 3:30 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.