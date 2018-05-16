'Expressions of Life: Celebrate Community' coming Saturday to Spencer Public Library

The Moonglows will be performing on Saturday (Source: The Moonglows)

A special event will be held this Saturday at the Spencer Library. "Expressions of Life: Celebrate Community" will feature musical acts, vendors, and more.

Performing at the event will be The Moonglows, the Whosoever Will Praise Band, North Carolina State Folk Festival Instrumental Pianist of the Year 2011-2018 Matthew Weaver, Patrick King, and Maggie Fitzgerald.

The event is sponsored by Mary Mae's, and Barnhardt Jewelers.

Vendors will include the Thelma Smith Foundation with a clothing giveaway, face painting, and snacks, street artist Joseph Heilig, the White Stag, featuring rustic home decor in wood, and Creations in Glass, Life Village, Communities In Schools, and the Rowan-Salisbury Quilters Guild.

The event will take place from 2:00 until 4:00 pm at the Spencer Public Library, 300 E. 4th Street in Spencer.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.