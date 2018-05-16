Hwy 51 reopens after downed tree blocks roadway - | WBTV Charlotte

Hwy 51 reopens after downed tree blocks roadway

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

Part of Pineville-Matthews Road was closed in south Charlotte Wednesday morning due to a downed tree. 

The incident happened around 4:51 a.m., blocking Highway 51 at Reverdy Lane. The area is not far from Matthews. 

The tree was removed around 6 a.m.

