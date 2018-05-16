Tractor-trailer crash closes part of I-85 in Concord - | WBTV Charlotte

Tractor-trailer crash closes part of I-85 in Concord

(Caroline Hicks | WBTV) (Caroline Hicks | WBTV)
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) -

Part of Interstate 85 was closed in Concord Wednesday morning due to a crash involving a tractor-trailer. 

The wreck happened around 3:38 a.m. on I-85 southbound near Exit 49, Bruton Smith/Concord Mills Boulevard. At least one lane was closed for a time.

Officials say the tractor-trailer crashed into a guardrail. 

The driver went to the hospital in unknown condition. 

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly