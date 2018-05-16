FIRST ALERT: Showers expected though the week

Subtropical air will continue to feed into the Carolinas through the end of the week, into the weekend, and quite possibly, into next week.

Today, and right through afternoon readings will top out no better than the low 80s, but it may feel a tad warmer than that due to the oppressive humidity. The biggest concern will be for showers and thunderstorms.

Widespread severe weather doesn't appear to be an issue though, but heavy rain might be. If the same spots pick up the heavy rain day after day, the possibility of localized flooding could occur and will be monitored, especially toward the end of the week as the rain adds up.

Rain chances will decrease by the weekend, but they will remain somewhat elevated. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will stay in the low 80s.

Periods of rain are also expected for the NC Teachers Rally in Raleigh today, but it does not look like a washout at this point.

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

