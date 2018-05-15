Knights fall in opener at Toledo

The Charlotte Knights started a three game series at Toledo Tuesday facing the Mud Hens and the Knights fell in game one 3-2.

Knights pitcher Dylan Covey was strong on the mound going six innings giving up one unearned run on four hits while striking out six.

But despite the Knights jumping out to a 2-0 lead, they were not able to hold on and will look to rebound in game two of the series Wednesday at 10:35 a.m.

The Knights return to BB&T Ballpark Monday, May 21 when they begin an eight game home stand.

