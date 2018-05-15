Forever Family: Meet Tyler

Our fans and viewers of WBTV have been asking about the children we feature and when we will show a success story. No question, this process does take time and for good reason, everyone wants to make sure a perfect match is found between the child and their new family. And even after that point, it makes sense to give the family some significant time to bond before we parade them in front of a camera.

That day is coming with the children you have met right here on WBTV, but in the meantime, I want you to share the joy with another child and his new family who was adopted through Forever Family.

I was lucky enough to meet all of them, and the thing that struck me was how grounded and down-to-earth this family is. Nobody was running around with a cape and a superhero outfit on even though that’s who Michael and Laura really are for opening up their hearts and home to Tyler.

After getting to know them, I can tell you they would deflect any credit anyone tried to give them for their decision and simply explain that they wanted another child.

And that’s where Forever Family and Seven Homes comes into the picture! They make it easy. If you would like to learn more about how you too can adopt from foster care, contact Forever Family in partnership with Seven Homes Family Foster Care at 1-888-365-FAMILY. Or log onto foreverfamily.org

