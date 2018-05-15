Weddington men's lacrosse wins 3A western regional championship, - | WBTV Charlotte

Weddington men's lacrosse wins 3A western regional championship, advances to state championship

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

Weddington defeats Mount Tabor 11-7 to become the 2018 Men's Lacrosse 3A Western Regional Champions.

The Warriors advance to their second straight state lacrosse championship. They will play East Chapel Hill in Cary this weekend TBA.  

