Charlotte man wanted on felony breaking, entering charges

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is searching for a man wanted on multiple charges Tuesday after cutting off his electronic monitoring device.

Traevon Demario Newman is wanted for felony breaking and entering, larceny after break-in, damage to property and interfering with an electronic monitoring device.

Newman was court ordered to wear an electronic monitoring device as a condition of his pre-trial release.

CMPD says on Tuesday Newman tampered with his electronic monitor and was last known to be in the area of 4100 Colebrook Road.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 704-432-8888.

