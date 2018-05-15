Hornets to pick 11th in June draft

As always no magic or lightning for the Charlotte Hornets in the NBA Draft Lottery.

They got exactly what was predicted for them through the odds in the annual event. They will select 11th in the upcoming draft barring any trades and the man who would pull that off, new General Manager, Mitch Kupchak, was in Chicago when the Hornets got the news of the 11th pick displaying a stone cold face on TV.

The Phoenix Suns got the overall number one pick for the first time in franchise history. The Hornets have only gotten the number one pick one time way back in 1991 when they selected Larry Johnson.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.