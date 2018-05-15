Jarnelle Ervin stands trial in brutal beating, kidnapping of Clover family

A man accused of the brutal beating, kidnapping and robbery of a Clover family nearly two years ago is standing trial this week.

Jarnelle Ervin, is one of three people accused in the gruesome case. He appeared before a jury in Judge Hayes’ court Tuesday.

Assistant Solicitor Matthew Shelton told the jury the trial could last until Friday.

During opening statements, Shelton described the hour and a half-long assault that took place on July 11, 2016. Shelton says three black males, one tall and two shorter, broke into the Parker family's home in the middle of the day. Throughout the assault, Timothy Parker, Jessica Dawn Parker, Danny Parker and a coworker by the name of Will were tied up and beaten. Shelton says the assailants left with several stolen items including electronics, cellphones, $1,600 and several guns.

Shelton told the jury during opening statements that the victims saw the suspect face-to-face during the assault.

Defense Attorney Donovan Steltzner told the jury Ervin could not have committed the crime because he could not walk that day. Steltzner said earlier that morning Ervin went to the hospital and was diagnosed with two ankle sprains from playing basketball. Steltzner told the court his family would testify that he was home recovering during the robbery.

Steltzner also told the jury to pay special attention to the testimony from those who analyzed the data on Ervin’s two cellphones. He said that one of Ervin’s cellphone’s was tied to the crime, but another was tracked to his home.

Jessica Dawn Parker testified after opening statements and identified Ervin as one of the three assailants in her home that day.

One of the co-conspirators in the case, Jermaine Lowery, pleaded guilty to the crimes in March. A judge sentenced him to 30 years in prison. For more information on Lowery’s conviction click here.

The trial will resume Wednesday at 9:30 a.m.

