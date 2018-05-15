CONCACAF Gold Cup returns to Bank of America stadium in 2019

Bank of America Stadium has been selected as one of the host venues for the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup. It is one of a record 15 venues in 13 U.S. metropolitan cities chosen for the event, which will be played in an expanded format for the first time with 16 participating nations.

"Soccer is the largest international sport in the world and so fans understand it and view it all over the world. We are a city that's growing internationally and so that's important for us to understand and celebrate something that's important to the rest of the world," Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority CEO, Tom Murray said.

CONCACAF Gold Cup games were also held in Charlotte in 2011 and 2015 and garnered more than 50,000 attendees at each game.

"When we fill these stadiums these partners of ours will continue to come back because they need to make sure they get to as many fans as possible, but our city is ready to do that and they've proved they will do that. For us, that's why we sometimes get nods over cities that you wouldn't have thought that we would've beaten, but we do beat them because we have this great fan base," Murray explained.

"I think the thing that we learned about the way we run our city is that we are authentic right? It's the real deal. The organic fan base is already here. We didn't really have to create it, we just had to serve it," Murray said.

