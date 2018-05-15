Big Wheels rolling Thursday in Concord

If you’re looking for something to do later on this week, you may want to head to Concord Thursday for a great visual and lots of fun.

The Big Wheels, which are the car haulers for NASCAR’s Monster Energy Cup Series, will roll through downtown Concord on their way to Charlotte Motor Speedway at 6:15.

But there will be lots of activity before that happens, starting at 5 p.m. with activities for the family including food and drinks, race car simulators, show cars, games, mascots and celebrity question and answer sessions.

The day will also feature the Tim Clark Band scheduled to play their mix of beach music and oldies in two different shows at 5 p.m. and then again at 7 p.m.

The event is scheduled to take place rain or shine and it's free.

