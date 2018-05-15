Teens charged with murder of man killed in east Charlotte

A pair of teens were charged Thursday in the murder of a man who was killed in east Charlotte on Saturday.

Police say Sergio Axel Coello-Perez, 16 and Jonathan Castillo, 18, were charged with murder in connection to this case. They were also charged with larceny of a motor vehicle.

When Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were called out to Elm Forest Drive on Saturday night, they weren't sure what was happening.

"I heard maybe one or two gunshots," said neighbor Bhakti Phuyel.

Some 911 callers reported hearing gunshots. Others said a pedestrian was hit.

Police say when officers arrived they found a man, later identified as Nicholas Antoine Boger, under a vehicle. The 36-year-old died at the scene.

Detectives tell WBTV the victim was hit by a vehicle but they're not saying whether he was also shot. Police say there was evidence of gunshots at the scene.

RELATED: Homicide investigation underway after person found dead in east Charlotte

Saturday night was not the first time trouble came to the Boger family.

A police report dated May 10 shows that officers responded to the address for a burglary. Thieves got away with several items, including an Xbox, laptops, and a spare key to a Nissan Rogue.

Family members and neighbors tell WBTV they believe the culprits returned Saturday night with the spare key to steal the vehicle, which was parked on the street outside the house. They say Boger saw the vehicle was about to be taken but the thief couldn't get far because there was an anti-theft device inside the car.

"The robbers came back – got a set of his car keys, tried to steal his car. The gentleman tried to stop them and he was outnumbered – obviously couldn’t do it," a neighbor said.

Whoever came to steal the vehicle, took his life.

"At this time, we can say that the motive is robbery and victim's vehicle was the target," CMPD told WBTV. "There was break-in prior to the homicide and we are investigating that angle, but also looking into other possibilities."

Now neighbors are left to wonder whats next.

"Good to know what happened so I have an idea what's going on - good to know," Phuyel said.

Family members told WBTV that Boger was one of the good guys, describing him as a huge Panthers' fan who also worked at the stadium on game days.

Now his life is over by a thief who evidently wasn't satisfied with stealing.

This is an ongoing, active investigation. As further information develops it will be released by CMPD Public Affairs.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.