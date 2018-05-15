Multiple stolen vehicles and registration plates recovered in Caldwell Co.

Multiple stolen vehicles and registration plates were recovered after officials conducted a search warrant for possible chop shop activity in Caldwell County Monday.

Officials say the vehicles and registration plates were recovered in the 3900 block of Tom Calloway Lane.

Warrants were issued for Ryan McRee 41, and Tiffany Brown, 39, on three counts of felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Brown is in custody in Catawba County on other charges but McRee is still wanted.

According to deputies, the property recovered was reported stolen from Simpsonville, South Carolina, Catawba County, Wilkes County, Caldwell County and Lincoln County.

“We have a lot of work ahead of us, yes,” said Sgt. Doug Dupell. “We have to check the engine numbers for each piece.”

The investigation is ongoing and although warrants have been issued, they have not been served as of Wednesday afternoon.

Officials are asking anyone with information on this incident to call Crime Stoppers at 828-758-8300.

