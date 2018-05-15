WBTV Sports Overtime: Games announced for the Football City USA Kickoff on August 10th

We are 94 days away from the first games of high school football on August 17th, but a week before that, some big time match ups in Rock Hill to get us all ready for the main event.

On Tuesday down in Rock Hill, the line up for the 2nd annual Football City USA Kickoff was announced.

In game one of the triple header, Northwestern will take on Providence at 5:30.

Then in game two, South Pointe will take on Byrnes at 7.

The final game of the evening will be Rock Hill vs Myers Park at 8:30.

For more on all the match ups, check out this edition of WBTV Sports Overtime.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.