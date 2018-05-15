Golden Bulls earn 13 All-Region Honors

Johnson C. Smith has fielded quite the impressive Track and Field program over the years, and their success continues just earning 13 All-Region honors announced Tuesday by the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.

The Golden Bulls’ men’s team earned ten of those All-Region Awards with Timor Barrett getting the most designations with three for the 400 hurdles, 4X100 relay, and 4X400 relay.

The women had three All-Region awards.

All of the winners should get selections to the upcoming 2018 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships to take place at JCSU’s home track on May 24 through 26.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.