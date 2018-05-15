Two motorcyclists killed in Burke County crash were going over 100 mph, troopers say

Two men were killed in a motorcycle crash in Burke County Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened on Interstate 40 eastbound at mile marker 114.

Troopers say the men were going over 100 mph when one tapped the other, causing both motorcycles to lose control. The motorcycles reportedly crashed into each other, slammed into a guardrail, flipped and slid 100 feet.

#breaking Troopers tell me the two were going well over 100 mph when the motorcycles tapped each other and both went out of control. Two others on separate motorcycles were not hurt. pic.twitter.com/ufYuEoITFf — Steve Ohnesorge WBTV (@WBTVSteveO) May 15, 2018

Two people on separate motorcycles were not hurt.

The names of the men killed were not released.

