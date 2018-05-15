Juvenile apprehended after failing to return to youth development center

One of two juveniles who officials say failed to return to the Stonewall Jackson Youth Development Center is back in custody.

According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, a juvenile identified as Nehemiah H. was last seen by his mother around 2:45 p.m. on May 12 at his home on Village Court in Charlotte.

Officials said Nehemiah - along with another juvenile, identified as Christopher M. - both failed to report back to the Cabarrus County facility after a home visit.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police took Nehemiah into back into custody early Tuesday morning. No details about his apprehension have been released, but NCDPS said he is not facing any additional charges.

The Cabarrus County Sheriff's Department assisted in the search.

