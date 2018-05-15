Two teens charged, one being sought in deadly Lancaster County shooting

Two teens are being charged with murder and one other is wanted in connection with a deadly Lancaster County shooting that took place May 10.

A man and woman, both with gunshot wounds, were found in a silver 2008 Nissan Altima on Pine Ridge Drive near Fork Hill Road around 1 p.m. A four-year-old boy was also in the car. The man, identified as 30-year-old Vincent Lambert, died at the scene.

Tuesday, deputies announced Dorian Tyrese Clyburn, 15, and Ka’Darius Aintwayn Kirkland, 19, were being charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder in the case.

Investigators believe the Altima was shot at as it was driving on Pine Ridge Drive. The woman shot went to the hospital for treatment and is expected to recover. The child was uninjured and was placed into the care of relatives.

“Clyburn was not alone when this shooting occurred," Sheriff Barry Faile said. "We have other suspects and are pursuing them diligently."

Deputies say they attempted to arrest Clyburn Monday after he was developed as a suspect, but he escaped. Deputies continued searching for Clyburn using the assistance of K9 units and a helicopter.

Officials say they received a tip Tuesday of a suspicious person walking along Charlotte Highway. Clyburn was found riding a bicycle near the Lancaster Fire Department Station 2 but reportedly ditched the bike at the University of South Carolina-Lancaster after being pursued by officers.

Following a brief chase, Clyburn was captured nearby and taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice detention facility.

On Tuesday, sheriff’s office investigators and SLED agents searched the Kershaw and Heath Springs areas for Kirkland.

Kirkland turned himself in without incident at a house in Heath Springs late Tuesday afternoon. Kirkland appeared before a magistrate earlier today, and bond was denied.

Investigators are searching for a third suspect in this case, 17-year-old Brennan Jamil Patterson, Jr.

Patterson is wanted on outstanding warrants of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Patterson is a black male who stands 6’ tall and weighs 140 pounds.

He is reportedly associated with addresses on East Gay Street in Lancaster and Chesterfield Avenue in Great Falls.

“We have made great progress in this investigation in a short period of time. We have two suspects in custody and need to find Patterson as soon as possible," Faile said,

Anyone who sees Patterson or has information on his whereabouts should not make contact with him but should dial 911 immediately.

A motive for the shooting was not released.

Anyone with information about this or any other case should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.