Caldwell County Schools to close for students Wednesday amid teacher rally in Raleigh

Caldwell County Schools has designated Wednesday, the day of a statewide teacher rally planned in Raleigh, as an optional planning day for students.

The district announced Tuesday morning that school will be closed for students on Wednesday after a "record-breaking number" of substitute requests were put into the system.

The district is planning on more requests to be submitted later on Tuesday and Wednesday,

The rally is intended to call for increasing teacher pay and investment in public education, lowering staff ratios in schools and decreasing class sizes. May 16 is the day the General Assembly returns to Raleigh.

PREVIOUS: NC teachers asked to take a personal day May 16

Students who attend Caldwell Early College High Schools and Caldwell Career Center Middle College will operate on a regular schedule with limited transportation, school officials said.

The WrapAround Program will be closed Wednesday.

"We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause families," school officials said. Students will not be required to make up the day, school officials said.

RELATED: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools to close May 16 as teachers join rally in Raleigh

So far, this is the list of schools that have also canceled class ahead of the teacher's march in Raleigh: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, Gaston County Schools, Stanly County Schools, Mooresville Graded School District, Alexander County Schools, Iredell-Statesville Schools, Cabarrus County Schools, Hickory City Schools, Rowan-Salisbury Schools, Union County Schools, Caldwell County Schools and Kannapolis City Schools.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.