Chester County inmate escapes officers, found nearly an hour later

A Chester County inmate reportedly escaped officers for some time Monday afternoon while he was being taken to the hospital for treatment.

On Monday, Michael Blackwell, 25, was arrested and charged with obtaining a signature or property under false pretenses.

Chief Deputy Robert Sprouse with the Chester County Sheriff’s Office said Blackwell had to be taken to the hospital for medical treatment. When he was at Chester Regional Medical Center, he somehow escaped deputies.

Deputies searched for Blackwell for nearly an hour before he was found in an open field located a few miles away from the hospital. The incident occurred around 4 p.m.

Blackwell will now face an escape charge, deputies said. The warrant is expected to be served Tuesday afternoon.

