16-year-old charged in string of Charlotte crimes

One of three teens charged in a Charlotte robbery last week was additionally charged in multiple other cases.

William Mitchell, Deeshun Dade and Durell Smith, all 16, were charged for their involvement in a May 7 robbery on Independence Boulevard.

Mitchell was located May 8 and arrested. Police say someone recorded the Independence robbery on a cellphone. Smith and Dade were arrested a short time later.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say Dade was also charged for his involvement in multiple other cases, including larceny of a vehicle on Flintridge Drive, larceny of a motor vehicle on Florence Avenue, an armed robbery on Slatewood Road, a robbery on E. WT Harris Boulevard, and an armed robbery and assault on Dion Avenue.

Mitchell was charged with common law robbery and felony conspiracy. Smith was charged with felony conspiracy.

Dade was charged with three counts of possession of stolen goods, two counts of larceny of a motor vehicle, two counts of hit and run, robbery with a dangerous weapon, common law robbery, assault by pointing a gun, assault with a deadly weapon, fail to heed emergency lights/sirens, no operators license, and operate a motor vehicle while fleeing/elude law enforcement.

