Carson High student wins 'Dare To Imagine' Award

Congratulations to Victoria Amaroina, Jesse Carson High student, who received the “2018 Dare to Imagine Award.”

The award is presented annually to one Rowan County graduating senior whose artwork exemplifies the creative potential of the human spirit, heart, and hand. The award includes:

• $1,000 scholarship

• Custom framing

• Summer solo exhibition of selected works at Waterworks

Victoria’s work exhibited the strongest overall quality, skill, technique and composition. Her award will be presented during the Opening Reception of Waterworks’ summer exhibitions on Friday evening, June 8, 6-8pm.

This award is made possible through the generosity of local art patrons Susan and Edward Norvell. Anne Scott Clement is the Executive Director of the Waterworks Visual Arts Center, and Dr. Mark Riley is Victoria’s art teacher.

Victoria was honored at the Rowan-Salisbury Board of Education meeting on May 14.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.